Prince William settled with Murdoch papers over phone-hacking, court documents show

Harry’s legal team has claimed that they did not bring action forward against NGN previously because of a 2020 deal struck between the media company and “the institution,” a phrase used to refer to senior members of the U.K’s royal family.

The younger prince, alongside actor Hugh Grant, is suing NGN, which publishes tabloid broadsheet The Sun, for phone hacking.

NGN has been trying to avoid a trial, and has said the prince waited too long to bring forward the allegations. The news company has denied any wrongdoing.