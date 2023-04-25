noscript
rotating globe
Privacy© 2023 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
Jenna Moon
Jenna Moon
Apr 25, 2023, 8:07am EDT
UK

Prince William settled with Murdoch papers over phone-hacking, court documents show

Britain's Prince William during a visit to The Rectory, Birmingham, to meet future leaders and local business owners from Birmingham's creative industries sector. Picture date: Thursday April 20, 2023. Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS
Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS
TweetEmailWhatsapp

Sign up for Semafor Flagship: A global, insightful daily briefing. Read it now.

Title icon

The News

A lawsuit between the U.K.’s Prince William and media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN) was settled for a “very large sum,” court documents show.

The information was revealed in the course of the lawsuit brought forward against NGN by the prince’s younger brother, Prince Harry.

Title icon

Know More

Harry’s legal team has claimed that they did not bring action forward against NGN previously because of a 2020 deal struck between the media company and “the institution,” a phrase used to refer to senior members of the U.K’s royal family.

The younger prince, alongside actor Hugh Grant, is suing NGN, which publishes tabloid broadsheet The Sun, for phone hacking.

NGN has been trying to avoid a trial, and has said the prince waited too long to bring forward the allegations. The news company has denied any wrongdoing.

AD