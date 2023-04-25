Netflix to invest $2.5B in South Korean entertainment

Streaming giant Netflix will inject $2.5 billion into South Korean films and shows over the next four years, the platform’s co-CEO announced after a meeting with the country’s president in Washington.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is currently on a state visit to the U.S., said it was a “major opportunity” for his country during a press conference on Monday with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

“We were able to make this decision because we have great confidence that the Korean creative industry will continue to tell great stories,” Sarandos said.