Banking on the Future Forum

The global financial landscape is evolving at a pace unseen in previous years, propelled by the adoption of new technologies and rapid innovation. At the same time, user penetration of financial technology is estimated to reach 80% globally in 2025.

Globally, Brazil, Singapore, India and the UK are leading this transformation with innovations in real-time payment systems, digital banking tools and open banking frameworks. These advances are changing the relationship that businesses and consumers have with financial services. Meanwhile, there has been a major shift in Washington’s regulatory tone and outlook, creating opportunities but also questions about the longevity of changes in rules.

Now is an opportunity to assess the impact of new policies on the pace and tenor of change, influencing the future of the financial technology landscape.