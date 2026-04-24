US deports migrants to DR Congo, drawing ire over safety concerns

US President Donald Trump’s administration is targeting DR Congo as a location to send deportees, triggering scrutiny about possible violations of international law.

The US deported 15 South American migrants to DR Congo this week under a third-country expulsion deal, according to reports. The State Department has reportedly also discussed relocating more than 1,100 Afghans — currently in temporary housing in Qatar — to the Central African nation.

DR Congo, which has courted the Trump administration through critical minerals agreements and lobbying, joins a growing list of African nations, including Ghana, Rwanda, and Uganda, that have signed third-country deportation deals with Washington. Democrats estimate the administration has spent at least $40 million on these deportations.

In a statement to Semafor, a State Department spokesperson defended plans to relocate the Afghans to a third country, calling it “a positive resolution that provides safety.”