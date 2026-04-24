Exclusive / Progressives skeptical of tech billionaires’ UBI support

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House progressives are looking askance at the recent embrace of universal basic income by tech billionaires like Elon Musk and OpenAI’s Sam Altman.
Musk has lately posted about the need for a “Universal HIGH INCOME via checks issued by the Federal government” as “the best way to deal with unemployment caused by AI.” And Altman has voiced some support for universal basic income proposals or even a “Universal Basic Compute” plan to give Americans a share of AI productivity.
But as the left grows increasingly distrustful of big tech companies, progressives aren’t convinced of the moguls’ sincerity.
“It’s always that the devil’s in the details where that comes from,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. “I am skeptical about their willingness to pay or incur the taxes necessary to sustain such proposals, which would have to target AI.”
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Such schemes would create guaranteed income for adults and children and have gained some traction in recent years, amid concerns that AI will substantially disrupt the workforce and result in increased unemployment.
But Musk’s role as the head of DOGE in the Trump administration has poisoned the well among many Democrats, who are increasingly wary of AI and the companies developing the technology, too. “Somewhere deep down in the recesses of their hearts, some love must exist to come out in support of something like that,” said Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., who introduced a UBI pilot program bill this Congress. But she too was doubtful of the tech billionaires’ motives: “I don’t think it’s out of charity. It’s out of business.”
Another progressive wasn’t immediately dismissive. “Welcome on board,” said Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who has previously sponsored a UBI pilot program bill. “I think it is important for people like them to become part of the effort.”