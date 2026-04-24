Exclusive / Progressives skeptical of tech billionaires’ UBI support

House progressives are looking askance at the recent embrace of universal basic income by tech billionaires like Elon Musk and OpenAI’s Sam Altman.

Musk has lately posted about the need for a “Universal HIGH INCOME via checks issued by the Federal government” as “the best way to deal with unemployment caused by AI.” And Altman has voiced some support for universal basic income proposals or even a “Universal Basic Compute” plan to give Americans a share of AI productivity.

But as the left grows increasingly distrustful of big tech companies, progressives aren’t convinced of the moguls’ sincerity.

“It’s always that the devil’s in the details where that comes from,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. “I am skeptical about their willingness to pay or incur the taxes necessary to sustain such proposals, which would have to target AI.”