Iran war depletes US arms stockpiles

The Middle East conflict has evolved into a wary standoff after a series of ceasefires, but it has come at a considerable cost to US war readiness.

Washington said an Israel-Lebanon truce would last a further three weeks, after earlier extending a ceasefire with Iran indefinitely. American forces have used thousands of missiles in attacking Iran while allies have powered through stockpiles in fending off Tehran’s assaults, leaving reserves low and forcing the Pentagon to rush hardware to the Gulf.

The drawdowns have left the US underprepared for potential conflict with Russia or China; in particular, replacing stockpiles of air-defense missiles — critical to supporting Taiwan should China invade — could take six years, The Wall Street Journal reported.