Russia’s online crackdown sparks rare dissent

The Kremlin’s tightening of internet restrictions is fueling discontent across Russia, leading to rare signs of domestic dissent.

The country was once very free online, remarkable given President Vladimir Putin’s autocratic rule, but more recently access to global messaging apps has been restricted and the internet has been completely shut down at times as Moscow has sought to silence criticism.

Some Russians this week risked their freedom by petitioning authorities to lift restrictions.

The crackdown is eroding Putin’s popularity: A recent poll showed his approval rating dropping at the fastest rate in years, not only over the internet restrictions, but also over the cooling of the economy and the war with Ukraine.