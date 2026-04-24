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How car spinning went mainstream in South Africa

Apr 24, 2026, 8:58am EDT
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A member of “Team Dullie” hangs out of their car as they drift during a round of spinning at Wheelz n Smoke Arena.
Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

A once-popular township pastime in South Africa has grown into a striking sport.

Car spinning emerged in the 1980s in Soweto — where stolen cars were spun at funerals as acts of tribute. But it has since become a structured motorsport that draws huge crowds.

A Guardian picture essay explores the car-spinning scene, centered on the BMW 325i, at Johannesburg’s Wheelz n Smoke arena.

Car spinning “is a form of identity and aspiration,” the outlet reported, which “reflects discipline, creativity, and community, transforming Johannesburg’s urban landscape into a stage for resilience, performance, and pride.”

The subculture was helped into the mainstream by South Africa’s sports minister Gayton McKenzie, noted the BBC. McKenzie, a former gangster who spent seven years in prison, was once a spinner and his ministry has promoted the sport in recent years.

Semafor Staff
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