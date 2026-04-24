Google CEO says 75% of company’s new code is AI-generated

Google chief Sundar Pichai said 75% of the company’s new code is AI-generated.

The trajectory is fast: In 2024 that figure was 25%, rising to 50% last fall. Meta targets similar levels by midyear.

Perhaps more startlingly, Pichai said the workflow was now “truly agentic” — rather than engineers giving prompts which AI completes, engineers now supervise autonomous digital teams.

While these time horizons are pretty impossible to fact-check, one complex code migration task, he said, was accomplished six times faster than would have been possible a year ago. The rapid pace of AI adoption at tech companies is leaving junior engineers an endangered species, Human-Readable AI reported: Snap reached 65% AI-generated code this month and immediately cut planned headcount; a Stanford analysis found that employment rates among younger software developers have fallen 20% since its late-2022 peak.