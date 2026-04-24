Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Technology newsletter icon
From Semafor Technology
In your inbox, 2x per week
Sign up

Google CEO says 75% of company’s new code is AI-generated

Apr 24, 2026, 12:13pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a press conference in New Delhi.
Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Google chief Sundar Pichai said 75% of the company’s new code is AI-generated.

The trajectory is fast: In 2024 that figure was 25%, rising to 50% last fall. Meta targets similar levels by midyear.

Perhaps more startlingly, Pichai said the workflow was now “truly agentic” — rather than engineers giving prompts which AI completes, engineers now supervise autonomous digital teams.

While these time horizons are pretty impossible to fact-check, one complex code migration task, he said, was accomplished six times faster than would have been possible a year ago. The rapid pace of AI adoption at tech companies is leaving junior engineers an endangered species, Human-Readable AI reported: Snap reached 65% AI-generated code this month and immediately cut planned headcount; a Stanford analysis found that employment rates among younger software developers have fallen 20% since its late-2022 peak.

Tom Chivers
AD