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Canada takes hard line on regional trade pact

Apr 24, 2026, 6:24am EDT
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Trump and Carney.
Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo/Reuters

Canada and Mexico are taking differing stances ahead of a renegotiation of the North American trade agreement.

Canada’s prime minister has taken a hard line, saying a US liquor import ban could be lifted only if Washington ended tariffs on key Canadian products. Mexico’s economy minister, meanwhile, warned against “nostalgia,” saying negotiations should focus on reducing rather than ending duties, suggesting the country is resigning itself to permanent tariffs with its biggest trading partner.

The USMCA trade deal is up for review in July, and there is no sign that US President Donald Trump is interested in easing trade: He said recently that he would add new levies to compensate for those struck down recently by the Supreme Court.

A chart showing US trade with Canada and Mexico since the start of NAFTA.
Tom Chivers
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