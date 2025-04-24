Zelenskyy cuts short SAfrica trip after deadly Kyiv strike

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he will cut short his trip to South Africa after a Russian airstrike on Kyiv killed at least nine people overnight, in the deadliest attack on Ukraine’s capital since July last year.

Zelenskyy is still due to meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa before returning to Ukraine. Experts saw the trip as a likely effort to bring Pretoria — which is allied with both Ukraine and Russia — into ceasefire negotiation efforts as a mediator.

Peace efforts have significantly derailed in recent weeks, after each side accused the other of failing to observe a temporary Easter ceasefire. US President Donald Trump also accused Zelenskyy of stalling peace talks Wednesday by refusing to accept Moscow’s 2014 occupation of Crimea as legal, while Vice President JD Vance threatened that the US would likely walk away from peace talks unless Kyiv accepts the US terms of the deal.