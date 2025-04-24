Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

SKorea GDP unexpectedly shrinks as Trump’s tariffs take toll

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Apr 24, 2025, 7:06am EDT
The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen in Seoul, South Korea
The Bank of Korea, in Seoul, South Korea. Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo/Reuters.
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

South Korea’s economy shrank in the first quarter, as it became an early casualty of Washington’s protectionism.

The year-on-year contraction was the country’s first since late 2020, and though analysts noted domestic political turmoil likely dampened consumption, South Korea’s export-dependent economy left it vulnerable to US President Donald Trump’s fast-changing trade policies.

Officials from Seoul are in Washington today hoping to win some long-term respite: Though the White House has suspended its “Liberation Day” tariffs, South Korea, the fourth largest exporter of steel to the US, is still subject to 25% tariffs on the metal.

Goldman Sachs said it was downbeat on South Korea’s growth prospects, however, “given still elevated uncertainties with US tariff policy.”

A chart showing South Korea’s quarterly GDP growth rate
AD
AD