Mubadala CEO: Trump tariffs signal ‘unquestionable’ shift

Tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump represent an “unquestionable” long-term policy shift that will affect the global economy over the next 18 months, Mubadala’s Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak said Thursday.

“This is happening very fast,” said Al Mubarak, who is managing director and group CEO at Mubadala, an Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund. “You’re going from a different tariff environment… to a new tariff environment. So I think that is unequestionable.”

How much that shift will affect economic growth is an open question, he told Semafor’s Justin Smith at the World Economy Summit in Washington, DC.

“We will all have different opinions on it,” al Mubarak said, “but there is an impact.”

Al Mubarak is credited with transforming Mubadala into a global powerhouse, driving investments in finance, health care, and artificial intelligence.