India and Pakistan locked in escalating row after deadly attack

India and Pakistan hit each other with an escalating series of punitive measures Thursday, after a deadly attack in Indian-ruled Kashmir that New Delhi blamed on Islamabad.

Both countries revoked visas for each other’s citizens, closed border crossings, and expelled diplomats, after gunmen killed 26 people in a tourist resort in Pahalgam.

Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian airlines and said it was suspending trade with India. Islamabad also rejected India’s suspension of a water-sharing treaty the day before, saying that it would treat halting water supplies as “an act of war.”

AD

India’s prime minister told reporters meanwhile that “India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers.”

India has long accused Pakistan of aiding militants, and relations between the neighbors — which both claim Kashmir — were already rocky before the attack.