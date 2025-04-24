FDA commissioner says pulling COVID vaccine for children will be ‘welcomed’

Marty Makary, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said Thursday that Americans would welcome a move by US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to withdraw the government’s recommendation for children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kennedy, a vaccine skeptic, has reportedly weighed reversing the CDC’s recommendation.

“Most Americans do not believe in the COVID booster shot for young healthy children at this point,” Makary said at Semafor’s World Economy Summit. “If [Kennedy] does something with the COVID vaccine in children, I think it’ll be warmly welcomed by many Americans.”

Makary was a vocal critic of the government’s federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and opposed vaccine mandates. He diverges from the health secretary’s view on vaccine effectiveness, however, reiterating Thursday: “Vaccines save lives, and any death from a vaccine-preventable illness is a tragedy.” But he did note that he had not taken any COVID boosters.