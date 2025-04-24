Dubai wants to be a global hub for wealth, development chief says

Dubai is drawing talent and wealth from around the world thanks to its business-friendly stance and quality of life, Dubai Economic Development Corporation CEO Hadi Badri said Thursday.

“When they come, they’re coming for quality of life, safety, security, tolerance, and optimism,” Badri told Semafor’s Mohammed Sergie at Semafor’s World Economy Summit.

The United Arab Emirates is the world’s top destination for high-net-worth individuals, Badri said, and Dubai has benefited. The city is already a logistics hub — “connectivity is definitely a superpower for Dubai” — and wants to expand, he said, with opportunities in technology and financial services designed around its residents’ needs.

“We are very pro-business, very pro-investment,” Badri said. “We are a very high-touch government as it relates to engaging with business and investors to give them the confidence to invest.”

Dubai is also looking to increase its trading partnerships as it seeks to become one of the top three global cities. Overall, the UAE is looking to sign free-trade agreements with 20 nations, on top of the 40 it already has.