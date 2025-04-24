DRC and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels agree ‘immediate’ ceasefi

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels agreed to an “immediate” ceasefire late Wednesday, raising hopes for peace in their decades-long conflict.

The two sides said they would halt fighting in the east of the country — where M23 has captured two major cities — while they “work towards” a truce in talks mediated by Qatar.

Congolese authorities say 7,000 people have been killed in fighting since M23 renewed its offensive in January, raising fears of a regional war.

At least six ceasefire deals have collapsed since 2021 and sources from both sides told Reuters that proposed “confidence-building measures” — including the release of Congo-held prisoners accused of having links to the rebels — had almost derailed the talks.