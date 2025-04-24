Dems start aligning around El Salvador boycott

Democrats are trying a new strategy to push back against El Salvador for cooperating with the Trump administration on deportations: Boycott the Central American country.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced that his state would review government contracts and investments with businesses in El Salvador as well as trade with the country, paving the way for a potential boycott.

At Semafor’s World Economy Summit, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., also suggested Americans “vote with their feet” and recommended Costa Rica as an alternate destination. Democrats have struggled with how to respond to President Donald Trump’s unsanctioned deportation of Maryland resident Kilmar Ábrego García to El Salvador, as the administration resists a judge’s order to “facilitate” his return to the US.

“I think economic pressure works,” California Rep. Robert Garcia told Semafor after his own trip to the country.