US Supreme Court divided on whether states can ban emergency abortions

The US Supreme Court appeared divided Wednesday on whether Idaho’s near-total abortion ban can be enforced in the case of medical emergencies, in a challenge brought by the Biden administration that has major implications for emergency rooms across the country.

The Justice Department sued Idaho over the ban, arguing that a federal law aimed at protecting patients requires doctors to perform abortions to stabilize the health of emergency room patients whose lives are at risk — before a patient is on her deathbed.

As arguments were heard in court, justices seemed broadly split along ideological and possibly gender lines, The New York Times reported.

Lawyers for the state of Idaho argue that the ban carries exceptions when the life of the mother is in danger, and that making it broader would turn hospitals into “abortion enclaves.”

US Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar argued that Idaho’s ban meant that: “Doctors have to shut their eyes to everything except death.”

“Whereas under [the federal law in question], you’re supposed to be thinking about things like, ‘Is she about to lose her fertility? Is her uterus going to become incredibly scarred because of the bleeding? Is she about to undergo the possibility of kidney failure?’” Prelogar said.

The court is set to rule on the case by the end of June.