Sam Altman-backed crypto project Worldcoin faces an orb shortage

One of the most ambitious and mind bending startups of the crypto era has run into an unexpected problem: It’s running low on orbs.

The company behind the Worldcoin cryptocurrency project, backed by OpenAI chief Sam Altman, is facing a shortage of the devices that scan people’s irises in exchange for a token.

The challenge reflects the rapid adoption of Worldcoins, which launched last July with a goal of having every person on the planet become a part of its financial network. The World App, used to access Worldcoins, now has 10 million users in 160 countries and sees more than seven transactions per second, placing it among the most popular crypto wallets in the world. One Worldcoin is worth about $5.10 in Wednesday morning trading.

Alex Blania, CEO of Tools for Humanity, the startup behind Worldcoin, told Semafor in an interview that the company has ramped up production of the silver orbs to meet high demand. There are currently between 300 and 500 orbs in the field, he says.

The devices, which are manufactured in one factory in Germany (the company declined to provide additional details), look simple but are actually packed with sensors designed to outsmart attempts to create fake “World IDs,” ensuring that each digital identity issued is tied to a real person.

Worldcoin has open-sourced the design for the orbs and the software the company has built, which has garnered goodwill in the crypto industry. And last week, it announced it has built its own blockchain atop the Ethereum protocol, which allows it to offer free transactions to people who can authenticate their identity with their World IDs.

But Tools for Humanity won’t distribute them in some countries, including the U.S., where an uncertain regulatory environment creates risk. Americans can sign up for a World ID, but won’t receive the coins. The biometric data, which is used to create a unique string of numbers that corresponds to a real person, is erased and not retained by Tools for Humanity.

The company, which has raised funds from Khosla Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz and others, hasn’t laid out a business model. But if its protocols gain widespread adoption, it could make money in several different ways, including on Worldcoin itself or transaction fees.

Blania initially expected the orbs to travel around the world capturing irises. Instead, people have traveled to the orbs, lining up for a chance to get their eyes scanned in exchange for an initial payment of 10 Worldcoins. They get three Worldcoins every two weeks thereafter.

The big crowds that have materialized around each orb have created logistical hurdles, Blania said. Now, the company must hire security teams and managers that have experience in crowd control. “It’s much easier in many ways and more complicated in others. I didn’t think we’d have to hire a strong team in every market in the early days,” Blania said. “I thought we’d have more time.”