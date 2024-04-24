EU, UN call for probe into reported mass graves at Gaza hospitals

The European Union and United Nations called for an independent probe into the reported discovery of mass graves near two Gaza hospitals that were raided by Israeli forces.

Palestinian authorities have said more than 300 bodies were found in and around Nasser and al-Shifa hospitals, some bound and stripped of clothing. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have denied that they buried the bodies, saying they were exhumed after the military received intelligence that the bodies of multiple Israeli hostages taken in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack were in the area.

The UN human rights chief said he was “horrified” by the reports, adding that any “intentional killing” of civilians and detainees would constitute a war crime.