China loses ground in soft-power battle with the US

China is losing ground in its soft-power battle with the US in parts of Asia, according to a new report on how the world perceives the rivals’ leadership. People in India, South Korea, Vietnam, and the Philippines have shifted their allegiances toward the US and away from China over the last 10 years, according to Gallup survey data measuring the approval of the two superpowers’ leadership over time across 130 countries and territories.

The four Asian countries showed a more than a 30-point shift toward the US compared to China over the last decade, while four African nations — Tanzania, Malawi, South Africa, and Uganda — saw equal shifts in the opposite direction, according to Zacc Ritter, a senior researcher at Gallup.