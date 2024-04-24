Patagonia is the latest energy flashpoint for China and the West

A far-flung port in southern Chile is drawing interest from both the US and China as the fjords of Patagonia become the latest flashpoint for rivalry over energy and mineral dominance.

As conflict in the Middle East and the climate crisis force shipping companies to reroute away from the Suez and Panama canals, the southern tip of South America is once again becoming an important trade route.

Punta Arenas, a key port that sits on the Strait of Magellan between the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, has become a hotspot for global shipping, and a symbol of the broader tussle for influence in Latin America.

And the remote Patagonia region is becoming a key energy and mineral resource hub thanks to its ideal conditions for the production of a type of renewable hydrogen and its proximity to Antarctica.

Both the West and China are now eyeing the region and its riches as crucial to their economic ambitions, causing geopolitical tensions to flare.