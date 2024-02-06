Shipments through Suez and Panama canals drop amid geopolitical and climate woes

Shipping revenues have dropped, further hurting local economies.

Sources: Bloomberg , Le Monde , Reuters , The Economist

Suez Canal Authority chief Osama Rabie has said on an Egyptian talk show that income from the canal dropped by almost 50% to $428 million in January compared with $804 million the same period in 2023, Bloomberg reported. The number of ships navigating in the canal in January also fell 36% from last year’s totals, the lowest number since the April 2021 blockage caused by a stuck ship. More than 20% of the world’s container trade goes through the Suez Canal, and Egypt had been in process of expanding the canal, which connects the Mediterranean to the Red Sea, to counteract declining transit through the thoroughfare in recent years. The drop in canal transit fees has also coincided with a drop in tourism revenue to Egypt and a decline in remittance payments since the start of the war in Gaza. While the International Monetary Fund will soon deliver a $3 billion relief package to Egypt, it will only bring “short-term relief” while also “further [entrenching] the generals who have hollowed out the economy,” The Economist reported.