Boeing lost less revenue than expected amid safety crisis

Boeing reported a slightly smaller revenue loss this quarter compared to last year, in a better performance than analysts expected, even as the aviation giant struggles to regain investor confidence over safety and production issues.

The company lost $388 million in the first three months of 2024, compared to $440 million last year. It burned through $3.9 billion in the first quarter largely due to the slowdown of aircraft manufacturing, but lower than the $4.4 billion loss forecasted by experts.

While regulators are closely scrutinizing Boeing’s manufacturing after the mid-flight panel blowout on an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX, analysts largely agree that the company will manage to survive the turbulence given the strong economic protections granted by US lawmakers.