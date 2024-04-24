Blinken lands in China warning over Beijing’s support for Russia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Shanghai Wednesday, as mounting tensions over China’s support for Russia’s war campaign threaten to reverse the recent thaw in US-China relations.

Blinken is expected to use the three-day visit to warn China against providing further support for Moscow’s war in Ukraine, with Biden administration officials reportedly floating sanctions on Chinese companies involved or cutting Chinese banks off from the global financial system.

Chinese officials have shown little sign that they are willing to pause their exports of crucial dual-use goods such as military components to Russia. A spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the US of “fanning the flames while deflecting the blame on China,” and stressed that the US should not seek to disrupt China’s trade with Russia.

Blinken, who will meet with his counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Friday, is also expected to press officials on a glut of Chinese technology exports that US officials fear may cost American jobs, as well as China’s maneuvers in the South China Sea, The New York Times reported.