The ‘power extrovert’ president of Shopify on canceling ‘37 years’ worth of meetings

Harley Finkelstein said:

H: We think the future of retail is retail-everywhere, on every surface and every place where consumers are spending their time - and we want to enable the merchants on Shopify to sell where their next potential customer is hanging out. Social commerce is still quite small relative to other channels, but it's growing incredibly rapidly. In fact, by 2025, it’s expected that nearly $80 billion of goods and services, or 5% of total US e-commerce, will be purchased through social-commerce channels. Shopify's objective is to future proof the businesses of the millions of brands and merchants that trust us to run their retail operations, so we are always thinking about new channels and new surfaces where commerce might take place, now and in the future.