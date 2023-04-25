Joe Biden announces he will run for reelection in 2024

U.S. President Joe Biden announced that he will run for reelection in 2024. “Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy,” he wrote on Twitter. “Let’s finish the job.”

Biden will again run alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, and the pair could be looking at a reprise of the 2020 election: Former President Donald Trump has already declared his White House bid, and is the current Republican frontrunner.

Biden’s announcement was accompanied by a campaign video, which opened with footage of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol.



