‘A big team sport’: A leading energy scientist on what it really takes to reach a net zero economy

Apr 26, 2023, 10:06am EDT

Melissa Lott, director of research at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy, is one of the leading theorists in the U.S. of a core objective of climate policy: Electrify everything. We texted about the limitations of that approach, and how regular people can contribute to it. Lott’s work is featured in a documentary on net zero that will premiere on PBS this week.

Tim McDonnell said:

Hi Melissa, thanks so much for taking the time for a quick chat. How’s the day going? Would you mind sending a selfie?

Melissa Lott said:

Hey Tim - good to chat. Just got back from a walk here in Austin.

Tim McDonnell said:

Awesome, thanks. I’m curious how studying electricity changes how you think about your own energy use. Are you the type of person who is militant about turning off the lights when you leave a room? 😅

Melissa Lott said:

😆 My family would probably say “yes!” though I like to think that I’m pretty reasonable about it.

Melissa Lott said:

…I do hate to waste energy (and money) by leaving extra lights on or forgetting to shift the thermostats when we leave our home…

Tim McDonnell said:

What’s going to be the hardest part of “electrify everything”? Is it reasonable to think we can get there solely on renewables?

Melissa Lott said:

Two big things here…

Melissa Lott said:

First. Gotta lean into the concept that we won’t electrify every single thing. Rather, we are talking about electrifying a LOT of stuff. Everything that makes sense to electrify. So probably all of the stuff I’m looking at right now here in my home. But probably not the plane I will take across the Atlantic this summer. That will probably be something else.


Melissa Lott said:

But the hardest parts are probably going to be figuring out how to build enough stuff (power plants, power grids) and making sure that we do this in an equitable and just way. And retrofitting things…that’s a HUGE job

Tim McDonnell said:

For sure! And how do you assess what kinds of new ostensibly low-carbon energy sources or approaches (green H2, carbon capture, etc.) are genuinely useful or snake oil?

Melissa Lott said:

Once we know they actually work (technically speaking) and actually are low/zero-carbon (emissions are what matters) I look at how different approaches would work together in the energy system.

Melissa Lott said:

And by working together…I think of getting to net-zero like a big team sport. A ton of different technologies and other systems all working together.

Tim McDonnell said:

Great point. Any last words on how regular folks can or should make a contribution to that team?

Melissa Lott said:

Just that every single one of us is a part of winning this game — a part of getting to net zero — our decisions in our homes and at the places where we work or in our communities, the policies we write or vote for, etc…every single thing has an impact. So don’t underestimate the impact you can and already do have.

Tim McDonnell said:

Thanks so much Melissa!!

Melissa Lott said:

Thanks, Tim!!