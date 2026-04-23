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US reclassifies marijuana as less harmful substance

Apr 23, 2026, 6:44pm EDT
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Marijuana flags are seen as protesters gather to smoke marijuana on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.
Yuri Gripas/Reuters

The Trump administration reclassified marijuana as a less harmful substance on Thursday, removing barriers to research and generating tax benefits for the legal industry.

Cheered by advocates and criticized by some Republicans, the move doesn’t legalize marijuana use nationwide, but removes cannabis from the same federal category as heroin and LSD — drugs with high potential for abuse — providing regulatory wiggle room for an industry that has, somewhat incongruously, struggled to grow in recent years, Bloomberg noted.

After a decade in which most US states liberalized drug laws, the once-unstoppable movement to “legalize it” has generated some public backlash over mounting concerns, including high THC concentrations and marijuana’s ubiquitous smell in public spaces.

Gallup chart showing the share of Americans who feel marijuana should be legal, since 1969
Brendan Ruberry
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