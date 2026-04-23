US-Iran standoff in Strait of Hormuz escalates

Iran tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz, as US peace talks remained distant.

Just one ship passed through the waterway Tuesday; on Wednesday, more ships tried, and Iran attacked two and reportedly seized two more. The White House played down the episode, but it demonstrated Tehran’s continuing stranglehold, The New York Times reported.

Progress toward reopening the passage remains stalled: Iran’s parliament speaker said the US blockade was “bullying” and a “flagrant breach of the ceasefire,” adding that negotiations would not resume with it in place.

US President Donald Trump said the blockade would continue, but he may be on the clock: Presidents can wage war without Congressional approval for 60 days, a deadline which expires May 1.