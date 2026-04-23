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US adopts cheap Ukrainian anti-drone tech

Apr 23, 2026, 6:58am EDT
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A Patriot defense battery.
Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

The US military has reportedly started using Ukrainian anti-drone technology to protect an air base in Saudi Arabia, highlighting a broader shift in defense away from expensive solutions to low-cost threats.

The “Sky Map” system detects incoming attacks, often cheap Iranian Shahed drones, and responds with its own interceptors, according to Reuters. Ukraine has become a leader in anti-drone countermeasures after four years of facing mass-produced Russian ordnance.

The US move follows President Donald Trump last month saying “we don’t need their help in drone defense.” Existing US anti-air systems, though capable, are expensive: A $5 million Patriot missile destroying a $50,000 Shahed is not cost-effective. “We cannot keep throwing Ferraris at frisbees,” a US lawmaker told Congress yesterday.

Tom Chivers
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