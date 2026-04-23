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Russia deepens defense ties in West Africa

Apr 23, 2026, 7:16am EDT
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A French Navy helicopter hovers over the Deyna vessel, which is supposed to be a member of the Russian shadow fleet.
Prefecture maritime de la Mediterranee/Etat Major des Armees/Handout via Reuters

Russia is expanding its military presence across West Africa, aiming to fill a vacuum left by the breaking of ties between the region and the US and Europe.

An investigation by The Sentry showed that Moscow was using its shadow fleet to transport heavy equipment to its African allies, bypassing Western sanctions. Experts have warned regional countries against cozying up to the Kremlin, which often extracts major economic concessions in exchange for assistance.

Meanwhile, the security situation in the region has deteriorated further: The Islamist militia Boko Haram killed dozens in Nigeria on Wednesday, adding to the hundreds of people murdered there so far this year. And Niger said it may introduce military conscription as it looks to combat armed groups.

A chart showing the global terrorism scores for select countries.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
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