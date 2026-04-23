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Iran war hits US economic confidence: Gallup

Apr 23, 2026, 9:01am EDT
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A board displays gasoline prices amid the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Washington, DC.
Aaron Schwartz/File Photo/Reuters

Americans have grown more pessimistic about the US economy in the weeks since the US-Israel war with Iran began, underscoring a key challenge for the White House as it looks to blunt the impact of rising gas prices and other goods. Gallup’s Economic Confidence Index dropped 11 points since March, reaching its lowest point since November 2023, when the Biden administration was grappling with stubborn inflation.

A chart showing Americans’ changing outlook on the economy, based on polling

Confidence in the economy is dipping across political parties, too, with Republicans’ confidence score dropping 15 points between March and April. Forty-seven percent of US adults say the current economic conditions are poor, while only 21% call them excellent or good. And there’s little optimism about the future: 73% say the economy is getting worse, while 53% say it’s a bad time to invest in the stock market.

Morgan Chalfant
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