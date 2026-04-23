Gulf luxury hotels chase residents as tourists stay away

For years, booking the Gulf’s most coveted hotels meant months of planning or very deep pockets. Prewar, spending a night at the St. Regis Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi over the weekend was more than $2,000. A villa at Shebara, the futuristic overwater resort on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast, was even more. That is changing.

After the war began on Feb. 28, international tourism to the region plummeted. In Dubai, hotel occupancy dipped to just 16% in the weeks after the conflict erupted. Saudi Arabia doesn’t depend as much on foreign tourists, but internal travel is driven by events, and as conferences, concerts, and major sporting fixtures like Formula 1 have been postponed, bookings have dried up.

That has forced hotels across the Gulf to offer deep price cuts, and target their only remaining market: local residents. Burj Al Arab in Dubai has marketed a 25% discount and FIVE Palm Jumeirah is converting room costs into credit for food, beverage, and spa services. Over Eid, a room at the St. Regis Saadiyat was about $300 a night.