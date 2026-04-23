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Florida redistricting push divides Republicans

Apr 23, 2026, 8:59am EDT
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US Capitol building.
Kent Nishimura/Reuters

Florida might redraw its congressional maps to add red seats after Virginia voters cleared the way this week for a Democratic gerrymander.

But some in the state’s Republican delegation are warning they won’t be able to squeeze that many more seats out. Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., said they could add two seats and “three if we’re feeling froggy, but I think we shouldn’t overextend ourselves to put people in vulnerable positions.” And Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., said it was “up to [state legislators]. I mean, I have enough work.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters: “Florida has the right and the intention to do it. And my view is that they should.” The state is hamstrung in its redistricting efforts despite a Republican trifecta by a constitutional amendment barring maps favoring a specific party. Democrats are warning a Florida gerrymander will backfire on Republicans.

Nicholas Wu
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