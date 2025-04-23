Events Newsletters
Will the next pope be African?

Preeti Jha
Preeti Jha
Apr 23, 2025, 8:31am EDT
africaAfrica
People pay respects as Pope Francis lies in state in St Peter’s Basilica, at the Vatican.
Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters
The News

Three African cardinals are among the potential contenders to become the next leader of the Roman Catholic Church after the death of Pope Francis.

Ghanaian Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson, DR Congo’s Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, and Côte d’Ivoire’s Cardinal Ignace Bessi Dogbo have all been tipped as possible pontiffs. Many Catholics on the continent — where the Roman Catholic church is growing the fastest — are rooting for the first Black pope in modern history.

But Vatican insiders are skeptical that any of the names being floated have a shot at the top job, Reuters reported, “partly because none have been subjected to the same level of public scrutiny as most Western cardinals.”

A chart showing the share of the global Catholic population, by region.
