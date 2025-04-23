WHO, WFP announce cuts and layoffs after US withholds funding

The World Food Programme and World Health Organization have announced major cuts owing to severe funding shortages.

The WFP said it was suspending malnutrition treatment for 650,000 women and children in Ethiopia, where more than 10 million people are short of food after years of civil war, drought, and a conflict in neighboring Sudan.

The WHO, meanwhile, said it had a budget shortfall of several hundred million dollars after Washington, its biggest financial backer, withheld its 2024 dues; it is expected to do so again this year ahead of a full withdrawal by January.

The WHO will shut more than half its departments, fire up to 25% of staff, and close some regional offices.