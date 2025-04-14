Watch: Semafor’s World Economy Summit Spring 2025

Watch Live
The Future of Global Finance
The rise of private credit, lingering inflationary pressures, and evolving consumer outlook are reshaping the forces of finance. How is that influencing the opportunities and risks in the global economy?
Reimagining Global Energy
A country’s energy demands, infrastructure and dependence on the sector for economic growth means one size doesn’t fit all when it comes to transitioning to other resources. How can global frameworks take those factors into account, especially for developing nations, to create an equitable playing field?
Securing Our Future
The rise of geopolitical tensions and black swans, coupled with technological advances, have posed challenges for policymakers, investors, and business executives. But developments in AI, cyber tools, and emerging technologies also pose opportunities, as well as risks. How do governments and companies stay resilient, proactive and nimble in a quickly changing landscape?
Powering Meaningful Connections
Digital infrastructure has transformed our lives, spurring new relationships and strengthening others, while also making us more productive at work and at home. How can connectivity translate into well being in an online world?
The Next Era of Global Growth
The rise of regional trading blocs and friend-shoring is threatening decades of economic integration, testing the durability of global markets and supply chains. How are businesses and policymakers recalibrating their visions of growth to take these forces into account?
Fostering Global Innovation
The capacity to come up with new methods, ideas and products, whether in a government or in a company, can make the difference between success and failure. It also has implications for economic growth, job creation, and financial opportunities. What are the incentives and barriers to creating a culture of innovation?
The Future of Mobility
The dreams of seamless, sustainable movement have opened new possibilities, while today’s infrastructure realities could determine that journey as much as the destination. What are the most promising areas of investment and what’s needed to make that future a reality?
Small Business and Startups: Access and Opportunity
Small businesses play a key role in local, national, and global economies but face challenges accessing capital, affordable technology and relevant talent pools. What are their biggest obstacles and how can they be overcome?
AI and the Next Tech Revolution
Advances in artificial intelligence promise radical transformation for businesses and consumers, but also raise complex questions about governance, access, and societal impact. How are businesses, investors, and policymakers addressing these factors?
Taking the Pulse of Consumer Confidence
Consumer spending drives economic activity but in recent years, sentiment hasn’t been an accurate indicator. Meanwhile, shifting demographics, digital transformation, and economic uncertainty are redefining spending patterns across markets. What does that mean for the global consumer?
What Works for the Global Workforce?
Talent retainment and recruitment, labor trends, and workplace culture are rapidly evolving due to shifting economic and technological changes. How do employers, workers, and policymakers set themselves up for win-win employment dynamics?
Healthcare and a Healthy Economy
The health of a population affects the quality of life of individuals, the vibrancy of a community, and the economic trajectory of a nation. As global demographics shift and people take a more expansive view of their health, how can the public and private sectors expand access and increase affordability?