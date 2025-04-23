US market tumult driving clients to Europe, ‘further afield,’ Neuberger chief says

US market tumult — driven by tariffs, policy gyrations, and threats to the Federal Reserve’s independence — is pushing investors “further afield” to Europe and globally, Neuberger Berman CEO George Walker said at Semafor’s World Economy Summit.

“The dialog around American exceptionalism can return when there’s greater certainty with regards to policy,” Walker said. In the interim, clients are beginning to focus on investment opportunities in regions perceived as relatively more stable, the chief of the $515 billion-asset manager said.

The lack of regulatory clarity — “it’s a spectacularly challenging period,” Walker remarked — is frustrating to both investors and executives. “Sell America” has begun to take hold more broadly on Wall Street, as previously sacrosanct ideas about US assets have come under threat as a result of the Trump administration’s shifting policies.

AD

“I think it could end up being a real positive for Europe that you’ll see, particularly in Germany,” Walker said. The S&P 500 is down roughly 7% year-to-date, widely lagging European indexes.