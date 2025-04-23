Trump lashes out at Zelenskyy for rejecting US peace proposal

US President Donald Trump lashed out at Kyiv’s refusal to accept Washington’s terms for a peace deal with Russia Wednesday, in a further sign of the administration’s growing impatience over a stalled ceasefire deal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s unwillingness to recognize Moscow’s 2014 occupation of Crimea as legal “is very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that a peace deal was “very close.”

Washington has proposed that Ukraine give up all land currently occupied by Moscow, freezing the three-year conflict along current territorial lines. But Zelenskyy insisted once again on an “immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire.”

AD

It came after Vice President JD Vance that the US would “walk away” from talks unless Russia and Ukraine agree a deal soon. Peace talks being held in London were downgraded Wednesday after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would not attend.