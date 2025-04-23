Events Newsletters
Trump offers potential reprieve in US-China trade war

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Apr 23, 2025, 7:08am EDT
North America
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to remarks on April 18th in the Oval Office.
Nathan Howard/File Photo/Reuters
Title icon

The News

US President Donald Trump suggested he could slash tariffs on Chinese goods, offering a potential reprieve in a trade war engulfing the world’s two biggest economies.

Trump said he would be “very nice” to China, adding that tariffs “will come down substantially” if the pair reach an agreement; A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman replied that “the door for talks is wide open.”

Analysts noted that Washington’s apparent reversal — Trump ramped up levies on Chinese goods to 145%, even as he cut duties on others — suggested US resolve for a prolonged trade conflict was weakening: “The more he talks like this, the more it shows how anxious the US side is,” a Hong Kong-based expert told the South China Morning Post.

A chart showing the US and China’s combined share of global GDP.
