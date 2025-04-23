Trump administration ‘keen’ to cut trade deal, UK chancellor says

The Trump administration has indicated that it is “keen” to cut a trade deal with the United Kingdom, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said Wednesday at Semafor World Economy Summit.

Reeves said the two countries have “balanced trade,” adding, “What we hear from the US administration is that they are keen to do a deal with the UK reflecting the closeness of that relationship.”

The US imposed variable tariffs on the UK earlier this month — a flat rate of 10% on most goods, with a heightened 25% levy on critical sectors like steel and automobiles. The decision to punish the UK with tariffs roiled markets and shook government confidence in their countries’ “special relationship.”

AD

“This Labour government very much believes in free trade,” Reeves said. “That’s why we do understand some of the concerns that the United States has; we are willing to reduce trade barriers in the UK.” She added that there could be “a bilateral process” between the US and UK to remove remaining trade barriers.