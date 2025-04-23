The US ‘must win’ the AI race with China, Andreessen Horowitz exec says

Andreessen Horowitz’s Anjney Midha argues that the US has no choice in terms of how it approaches the artificial intelligence race with China: “We must win.”

Speaking with Semafor’s Reed Albergotti at Semafor’s World Economy Summit on Wednesday, Midha, who is a general partner at the Silicon Valley venture capital firm, said that US AI companies should double down on driving growth rather than stifle innovation over concerns of potentially harmful use cases. People all over the world will choose to use American AI tools, so long as they’re the best available.

“This is why a billion people in India still use WhatsApp. It was invented in Silicon Valley,” Midha said.

The US needs to lead in the global AI race, not only because the technology is transformative, but also because it is influenced by — and has the power to influence — cultural norms, the tech investor added.

“Every country is going to want to run their own sovereign infrastructure so they control their AI,” he said.