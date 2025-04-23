Schatz starts seeking support to become next Senate Democratic No. 2

Brian Schatz is making calls to fellow Senate Democrats about the forthcoming vacancy for their No. 2 job, hours after Minority Whip Dick Durbin’s Wednesday retirement announcement, according to two people familiar with the matter.



The Hawaii Democrat, who serves as the chief deputy whip on Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s leadership team, is seen within the party as the favorite to succeed Durbin as whip in 2027.



But congressional leadership races are rarely lay-ups, requiring tons of behind-the-scenes work, so Schatz will still need to lock up the support from the majority of his caucus — and work with Schumer — as he readies his official leadership bid.



Schatz currently spends significant time on the Senate floor helping with the whip operation and gets credited by colleagues for critical legwork on behalf of the caucus. He joined Schumer, Durbin and several other Democrats in voting to advance a government funding bill last month despite criticism for that vote by many progressives.



Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., occupy the rest of the top rungs of the Democratic leadership team. Booker and Schatz are close friends, so it seems unlikely they would compete against each other; it’s unclear whether Klobuchar would bid to succeed Durbin or stay in her No. 3 position.