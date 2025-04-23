Netflix boss Sarandos says US entertainment industry gets ‘thrown under the bus’ in trade deals

The entertainment industry doesn’t get enough credit for the amount of money that it contributes to the US economy, said Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos at Semafor’s World Economy Summit on Wednesday.

Since 2020, the streaming giant has contributed some $125 billion in value, created more than 100,000 jobs, and produced content in all 50 US states, Sarandos told Semafor’s Ben Smith. Entertainment “gets overlooked as an industry,” Sarandos said, adding that it gets “kind of thrown under the bus in trade deals occasionally.”

Netflix remains optimistic about its long-term ambition of becoming a trillion-dollar company, and there is room to grow in its main streaming business, Sarandos said. But it is also expanding into the fandom around its properties, he added. The streaming giant has been developing entertainment experiences and consumer products related to its shows, including a Broadway variation of its Stranger Things franchise.