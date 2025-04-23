Markets rise after Trump walks back threat to fire Powell

Markets rose after US President Donald Trump walked back threats to fire the Federal Reserve chair Tuesday and signaled his trade war may be easing.

Trump said he had “no intention” of firing Jerome Powell, though he has railed against Powell’s policies and is pursuing legal action that could allow for his dismissal, while both Trump and his treasury secretary suggested tariff relief for China was near.

However, both Fox Business and the Financial Times cited US officials as saying no deal with Beijing was imminent, while analysts pointed to wild reversals in White House policy just three months into Trump’s term: Two IMF reports this week on the global economy together feature the word “uncertainty” more than 100 times.