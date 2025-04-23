Data restrictions threaten economic growth, LSEG chief says

Restrictions on the flow of global data is a critical business concern that should prompt “worry,” David Schwimmer, CEO of the London Stock Exchange Group, said at Semafor’s World Economy Summit in Washington, DC.

“There’s a lot of attention on chips and cars and steel and various other goods, and there’s less focus on the free flow of data. But data plays a critical role in [the] global economy and in [the] growth race,” Schwimmer said on Wednesday.

He acknowledged that there are privacy and national security concerns that may prompt countries to control certain kinds of data. But they must find a balance between those limits “and the ability to have free flow of data across borders in a way that serves growth, serves AI, and can be helpful to the economy.”

He noted that while tariffs on foreign goods have been a major focus of the Trump administration, the president has supported greater data-sharing around the world.

Schwimmer said one example is the 2020 renegotiated free trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada, which included a “very forward-looking digital trade agreement,” he said. US President Donald Trump also signed a free digital trade agreement with Japan during this first term.

“There is meaningful opportunity there, and that’s in contrast with what you have seen in some other countries, where data sovereignty has been more restrictive,” Schwimmer said.