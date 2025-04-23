India could stand to benefit from US-China trade war

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President JD Vance this week hailed “significant progress” in trade talks, as analysts said India may stand to benefit in Washington’s tariff war with China.

Modi is hoping to secure a deal with Washington before President Donald Trump’s 90-day pause on his “Liberation Day” tariffs — including a 27% levy on Indian goods — expires in July, and has already cut tariffs on some US goods to placate Trump.

Vance used a keynote speech in Jaipur to press for stronger ties, saying: “I really believe that the future of the 21st century is going to be determined by the strength of the United States-India partnership.”