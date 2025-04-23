Europe wants a ‘new partnership’ with US, French finance minister says

Europe needs a new partnership with Washington, French Minister of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty Éric Lombard said Wednesday, just hours after the European Union hit US tech giants Apple and Meta with fines under the bloc’s digital regulations.

“I’m calling today for a new partnership between Europe and the US for growth, for sovereignty and security,” Lombard said at Semafor’s World Economy Summit, adding that such a partnership could bring more trade and investment for both sides.

Lombard said that Europe was pursuing a “genuine free trade agreement” with the US after the Trump administration imposed tariffs on imports from the EU. The bloc has responded with its own duties on US goods, but has so far held back from targeting America’s more lucrative services imports, including tech.

“Let me say that very simply, we deeply regret the American decision to increase customs duties on imports,” Lombard told Semafor contributor Hadley Gamble. “It will penalize consumers, businesses, and growth abroad, but also and primarily in the US.”

Lombard said the EU wants a deal as soon as possible. “We are ready to [make a] deal anytime,” he said.